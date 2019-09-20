City of Maryville issues temporary burn ban

A temporary burn ban has been put in place for the City of Maryville.

Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp issued the ban Friday afternoon.

According to Chief Crisp, “Fire season officially starts October 15, but due to the lack of rain over the past several weeks, the potential exists for fires to ignite and spread quickly.” Crisp added, “Out of an abundance of caution, and following the lead of some other communities, we have issued the temporary burn ban until conditions improve.”

Any open burning inside the City of Maryville requires a permit. Officials say no permits will be granted as long as the ban remains in effect.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

