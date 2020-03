City of Oak Ridge releases list of restaurants offering dine in, carryout options

As many restaurants transition to curbside or closed, WVLT News has a list of eateries that remain open in Oak Ridge.

A release from the city says these restaurants are open for dining in:

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab

The Other One Deli Diner Dive

Gallo Loco Mexican Restaurant

Calhoun’s

Crafter’s Brew Market & Social

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Waffle House

Applebee’s

Red Lobster

McAlister’s Deli

Jefferson Fountain

Burchfield’s

Shoney’s

Panda Express

El Cantarito Mexican Restaurant

Buddy’s BBQ

Miss Betty’s Magic Wok

iHop

Billy’s Timeout Deli

Aubrey’s

DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill

Pizza Inn

Fulin’s Asian Cuisine

Hibachi Burger

These restaurants are offering curbside or carryout options:

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab

The Soup Kitchen

The Other One Deli Diner Dive

Calhoun’s

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Red Lobster

McAlister’s

Panera Bread

Chick-fil-A (Drive thru)

Winter Farmer’s Market

Burchfield’s

Panda Express

Buddy’s BBQ

Wok N Roll

Miss Betty’s Magic Wok

iHop

Pizza Inn

Aubrey’s

Billy’s Timeout Deli

DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill

Fulin’s Asian Cuisine

Hibachi Burger

Outback Steakhouse

