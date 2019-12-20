City of Oak Ridge updates junked vehicle ordinance

The City of Oak Ridge updated its junked vehicle ordinances that are scheduled to go into place in 2020.

Officials said January and February will be used as a grace period to inform the community of the changes to the ordinance.

During the grace period, written warnings will be provided before an official violation notice is given.

Starting March 1, 2020, written warnings will no longer be given before the violation notice.

City officials said the ordinance changes will provide better clarity for property owners and City staff regarding what is considered an unlawful vehicle.

"The changes will help reduce blighted conditions, improve quality of life in the neighborhoods, and enhance effective enforcement by City departments," City of Oak Ridge officials said.

The new ordinance will require vehicles declared as junk, abandoned, inoperable or public nuisance to be removed from public or private property if not addressed by the owner in the allotted amount of time.

The time periods have been updated as follows:

· Private property -- seven days (down from 10 days)

· On-street parking violations – three days (down from 10 days)

· Parkland and public property (unless otherwise posted) – 48 hours

Any vehicle confined in a completely enclosed structure, like a garage, is exempt from the ordinance. Vehicles that are parked and stored in clean, safe conditions on private property are also exempt from the ordinance unless the vehicle has been deemed a hazard or public nuisance.

The full ordinance is available on the City's website.

