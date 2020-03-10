City officials ask for public's opinions on Fort Kid renovation

In preparation for the Fort Kid public meeting, City of Knoxville officials released photos, a site analysis and an online survey as a part of the renovation plan for the park.

The public meeting will happen at the Knoxville Museum of Art on Thursday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m.

The photos released by city officials are from existing playgrounds and will be displayed at the public meeting as inspiration for the new playground. The images will show the materials and structures that families may want to consider as they are being asked what they would like to see at the renovated Fort Kid.

“We are hoping families will bring their children and having photos of real climbing walls, slides and other elements might help them put into words what they want to see at Fort Kid,” said Community Empowerment Director Charles Lomax.

The meeting will also feature a site analysis that highlights the playground build area and existing shade trees that the City intends to retain at the site.

All of the images are available on the City of Knoxville website along with a survey that will help the City get feedback about the community's favorite elements of the park.

Mayor Indya Kincannon said, “It is important for us to rebuild Fort Kid in the spirit of the original park constructed nearly 30 years ago. I am looking forward to working with the community on this project and making sure that Fort Kid will be here for generations to come.”

The survey will be online throughout the month of March, and paper copies will also be distributed at Thursday’s Fort Kid public meeting.

In February, the City announced it was moving forward with plans to dismantle the existing play structure at Fort Kid, replace a failing wall with a grassy slope and rebuild the playground so it is more easily accessible by visitors.

The closing date for the park has also been updated to April 6, 2020.

