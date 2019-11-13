What's turning Knoxville into a hot spot tourist destination?

Big stars like Garth Brooks to Elton John are finding their way to the Big Orange.

The list keeps growing, and it's making WVLT wonder, what's the secret?

"Knoxville is on the map," Kim Bumpas said "We're a primer getaway destination, we have people wanting to come here from all over the world."

Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville said the city has three major factors: people who will buy tickets, short drives for other people around the southeast and new alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boiling Arena.

"Let's say you're both in the southeast, if you don't have beverages and one does have it, they're going to say 'well, we're going to book here because they have something that you don't'."

It's a formula that equals a lot of revenue for Knoxville. The proof is in the hotel reservations. Embassy Suites General Manager said they don't have a room to spare.

These events are bringing people in from all over the world, which means new dollars.

"We're talking millions and millions of economic impact as it relates to Garth Brooks," Bumpas said. "And, guess what, Knoxville is so awesome, these people are going to come back and visit us again. So, that money is going to keep on coming."

At least 60 Knoxville hotels are sold out due to the concert, officials said.

