Knox Church Network streaming city-wide service

The Knox Church Network is putting on a city-wide prayer service that can be streamed from the comfort of your home.

The service will have more than 14 facilitators to host and guide viewers through prayer.

The stream was brought about due to the coronavirus pandemic and is a way to keep churchgoers safe, sources told WVLT.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be one of the hosts for the stream that starts at 7 p.m.

Please join us at 7:00 p.m. for a special online prayer gathering. https://t.co/s1fIo3Kbvf — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) April 5, 2020

