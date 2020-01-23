Civil liberties watchdog accuses men of harassing Muslim students at Ky. Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) — A video posted by The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) appears to show a group of men shouting at Muslim students while they were in Frankfort, Kentucky.

The students were there for the first Kentucky Muslim Day at the Capitol.

One man can be heard repeatedly telling children that "eternal fire" waits for them.

The person recording the video tells the men that they should not 'harass little kids' and booed them.

The Herald-Leader reports the man recording the video was Robert McCaw, CAIR’s director of national government affairs.

The goal of the day was to encourage Muslims to have a voice in Kentucky politics.

Ihsan Bagby, a local leader of the Muslim faith spoke at the events in Frankfort. He later told WKYT the exchange was the first time many of the children encountered hateful speech. He says his relationships with other Christians does not look like the hecklers.

"I don't think that is the Christian message," said Bagby. "I can't imagine Jesus doing that."

Representative Davis Hale, spoke out to the House about the hecklers. Hale, a Christian pastor himself, says seeing the sights was disturbing.

"Even though I disagree and our religions differ greatly, I stand here on this floor today that I would die for the right for them to worship the God they so choose," said Hale.

Attendees met with lawmakers to advocate for bills focusing on anti-bullying, maternal healthcare, voting rights, and minimum wage.

Muslim students from Lexington and Louisville attended the events.

