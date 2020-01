The US National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched north of New Tazewell on Jan. 12.

The tornado was described as an "Intermittent EF 0 max winds 65 mph 20 yards wide."

No damages or injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service and county officials are working together on assessments, according to Clairborne County Mayor Joe Brooks.

