SWAT team launches investigation for Tazewell man

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office SWAT team obtained a narcotics search warrant at a residence on North Hills Drive on November 6th.

A man by the name of Jason Michael Hopson, who resides at the residence, is being investigated in response to the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.

During the search, officials said they found methamphetamine in the room where Hopson was hiding. They also said they recovered drug paraphernalia and items believed to be used to sell narcotics.

Hopson was arrested and charged with sale and delivery of Sch II, Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

