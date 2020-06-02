Claiborne County asks parents to sign COVID-19 extracurriculars waiver

The Claiborne County School System announced Friday that it was kicking off extracurricular activities June 1, but things will be different going forward if students want to participate.

The school system posted a copy of the waiver on Facebook, May 29, saying if students wanted to participate in school extracurricular activities, parents or guardians will have to sign a waiver due to the pandemic.

The form says, "By allowing your child to return to campus, however, you acknowledge and understand that your child’s attendance will require him/her to physically interact with the District’s staff members,

other students, and even volunteers. As such, despite reasonable mitigation efforts on behalf of the District, physical interaction with the public at large may pose some unavoidable risks to you, your child, and your family due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

By signing the waiver, the school system says parents and guardians acknowledge:

1. Waiver and Release. You hereby release and forever discharge and hold harmless the District and its agents from any and all liability, claims and demands of whatever kind or nature, either in law or in equity, which arise or may hereafter arise from your child’s return to campus and/or participation in activities associated with the District. You

understand that this release discharges the District from any liability or claim that you may have against the District with respect to the COVID-19.

2. Assumption of Risk. You further understand that your child’s return and/or participation may expose him/her and others to unavoidable COVID-19 community spread. As such, you hereby expressly and specifically assume the risk of injury or other harm, and also expressly release the District from all liability for injury, illness, or other issue resulting from or in any way related to your child’s return or participation.

The school district said they developed the form through working with the state and local agencies, including the health department. You can view the waiver here.

According to the school system, extracurricular activities include sports practices, band, summer school, or any other summer activity hosted by the schools.

