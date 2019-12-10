Claiborne County teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A teacher at H.Y. Livesay Middle School was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators say he exchanged sexually explicit images with a student.

Records show Aaron James Ellison is accused of sending and receiving lewd images with a 13-year-old girl between August and November 2019.

Ellison was arrested on December 3 and faces 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct.

According to Claiborne County Schools, Ellison has been suspended without pay.

