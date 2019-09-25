Claiborne officials searching for wanted man

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a wanted man.

The sheriff's office said 46-year-old David O'Neal Mize is wanted on an outstanding warrant, for aggravated burglary and is also wanted for questioning in an active investigation.

Mize is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, weighs 150 pounds and is 5'6".

Anyone with any information on his location is asked to call 423-626-3385 or 423-626-6262.

