Claiborne County officials searching for missing 17-year-old

Claiborne County officials asked for the public's help in the search for a missing teenager.

Deputies said 17-year-old Zion Keeli Nyhuise went missing from Loy Road in Speedwell, Tennessee, on January 11.

According to reports, Nyhuise may be in Grainger County, Tennessee, or the Middlesboro or Barbourville, Kentucky areas.

Authorities said Nyhuise was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black shirt. The 17-year-old is 5'2" weighs 88 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office at 423-626-3385.

