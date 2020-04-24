University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business names new director

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business announced Clarence Vaughn III joined as director of diversity and community relations.

According to a statement by the Haslam College of Business, "Vaughn will provide strategic leadership in creating an integrated vision and shared responsibility for facilitating the college's diversity goals and for fostering and supporting a campus culture that respects and appreciates individual differences."

Stephen L. Mangum, dean of the college and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair says Vaughn will be an important element in furthering the college's commitment to diversity and inclusiveness.

"Clarence will guide the diversity and community relations team and serve as a key member of our college's leadership," Mangum says. "He will work with the college and other stakeholders, playing a critical role in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and engagement throughout the college."

Vaughn takes the reins from Tyvi Small, who is now UT's vice chancellor for diversity and engagement.

