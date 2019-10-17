Clarksville man shot with own gun while confronting burglars

Clarksville police said a man was shot with his own gun during a confrontation with vehicle burglars at his apartment.

CBS-affiliate WTVF reported the 22-year-old man saw two men going through his car while it was parked at an apartment complex on Saturday.

The man reportedly confronted one of the burglars and pinned him against the car. The victim looked inside the center console of his car and saw his gun was missing, according to reports.

Clarksville police said during the struggle with one burglar, the other walked to the side of the vehicle and shot the victim in the foot.

After shots were fired, both burglars ran away, according to police reports.

Police said during their investigation they learned the car was left unlocked and the gun used belonged to the victim.

The suspects are described as two black men who both wore black hoodies and black gloves, according to police. Reports said one suspect was 5'8" and the other was 6" tall.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

