Your hand washing playlist: Classic songs to scrub to

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) Coronavirus continues to spread around the world, and across Tennessee. Health experts say washing your hands is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infection, including the coronavirus.
Washing your hands properly is key to it being successful.
The CDC recommends using soap and water while scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. If you need help reminding yourself how long to lather, you can sing happy birthday twice, that should take you about 20 seconds.
There are other options, we put together a playlist of song alternatives. If you sing the chorus' of the songs below, it should take you 20 seconds or a little longer.
The Supremes, “Stop! In the Name of Love!”
Stop! In the name of love
Before you break my heart Stop!
In the name of love
Before you break my heart
Think it over
Think it over
Nat King Cole, "L-O-V-E"
L is for the way you look at me
O is for the only one I see
V is very, very extraordinary
E is even more than anyone that you adore can
Dolly Parton, "Jolene"
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'm begging of you please don't take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don't take him just because you can
Judy Garland, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”
Somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high
And the dreams that you dream of
Once in a lullaby
Hank Williams, "Hey Good Lookin"
Say hey, good lookin' whatcha got cookin'?
How's about cookin' something up with me?
Hey, sweet baby don't you think maybe
We can find us a brand new recipe?
The Monkees, "I'm a Believer"
Then I saw her face, now I'm a believer
Not a trace of doubt in my mind
I'm in love
I'm a believer, I couldn't leave her if I tried
Billy Joel, “Piano Man”
It's nine o'clock on a Saturday
The regular crowd shuffles in
There's an old man sitting next to me
Makin' love to his tonic and gin
Michael Jackson, “Billie Jean”
Billie Jean is not my lover
She's just a girl who claims that I am the one
But the kid is not my son
She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son
Not sure you're washing you hands correctly, the CDC says to follow these five steps.
Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.
Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.
Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.
Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
