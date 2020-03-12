Your hand washing playlist: Classic songs to scrub to

Coronavirus continues to spread around the world, and across Tennessee. Health experts say washing your hands is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infection, including the coronavirus.

Washing your hands properly is key to it being successful.

The CDC recommends using soap and water while scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. If you need help reminding yourself how long to lather, you can sing happy birthday twice, that should take you about 20 seconds.

There are other options, we put together a playlist of song alternatives. If you sing the chorus' of the songs below, it should take you 20 seconds or a little longer.

The Supremes, “Stop! In the Name of Love!”

Stop! In the name of love

Before you break my heart Stop!

In the name of love

Before you break my heart

Think it over

Think it over

Nat King Cole, "L-O-V-E"

L is for the way you look at me

O is for the only one I see

V is very, very extraordinary

E is even more than anyone that you adore can

Dolly Parton, "Jolene"

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm begging of you please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don't take him just because you can

Judy Garland, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”

Somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high

And the dreams that you dream of

Once in a lullaby

Hank Williams, "Hey Good Lookin"

Say hey, good lookin' whatcha got cookin'?

How's about cookin' something up with me?

Hey, sweet baby don't you think maybe

We can find us a brand new recipe?

The Monkees, "I'm a Believer"

Then I saw her face, now I'm a believer

Not a trace of doubt in my mind

I'm in love

I'm a believer, I couldn't leave her if I tried

Billy Joel, “Piano Man”

It's nine o'clock on a Saturday

The regular crowd shuffles in

There's an old man sitting next to me

Makin' love to his tonic and gin

Michael Jackson, “Billie Jean”

Billie Jean is not my lover

She's just a girl who claims that I am the one

But the kid is not my son

She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son

Not sure you're washing you hands correctly, the CDC says to follow these five steps.

Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.

Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

