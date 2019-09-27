Classmates of Tenn. boy who lost items in fire hold secret toy drive for him

When a Tennessee third-grader lost his items in a house fire, his classmates stepped up to make a difference in a tough time.

According to Philadelphia Elementary School, one of their "Warriors," Daniel Hunt, lost all of his things in a house fire last week.

The school said on Facebook that "his 3rd grade teachers and classmates started a secret toy drive for him to replace the toys he lost."

On September 27, the school said Daniel received all his toys and "he was so surprised and thankful!"

"This is certainly one of the #37846Reasons we love PES," the school said.

