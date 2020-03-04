"She was a beautiful person:" Classmates describe tornado victim

Tornadoes devastated Middle Tennessee on March 3, killing at least 25.

Source: Facebook

Most of those killed were in Putnam County, where they lost 18, including children.

One of those killed was Susan Koehler, a longtime manager at Walmart. She was adored by friends and customers alike.

"She was a beautiful person, and she was good and happy," one of her old classmates said. "She had just gotten remarried, and she had only been married about two years, so our whole class is just devastated."

While the community wonders why, they are coming together to clean up the community.

For anyone who wants to help victims, go here.

