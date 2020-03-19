Clayton Homes employee tests positive for COVID-19

Clayton Homes confirmed to WVLT News that an employee at the Maryville office tested positive for COVID-19.

"The team member was asked to self-isolate and seek the advice of a medical professional as soon as they identified potential exposure and has not been in the office since last week," said spokesperson Caitlyn Crosby.

Crosby said the office was deep cleaned last weekend and all employees working at the home office were sent home.

"Clayton had already taken several precautions, including establishing a task force that has been monitoring COVID-19, as well as implementing workplace sanitation procedures and policies to help protect the health of our team members. We have and continue to implement extensive telecommute options. Over the last several weeks we have cancelled or rescheduled upcoming large meetings and events," Crosby said.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced on March 19 that the state had at least 154 cases of the virus.

Clayton Homes started in 1956 and builds traditional, modular, manufactured, and tiny homes along with college dormitories and military barracks and apartments. The company touts itself as providing affordable home-ownership opportunities.

