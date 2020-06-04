Cleveland father charged in accidental shooting that killed son

A 37-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 12-year-old son, Ohio investigators said.

WOIO reported Donell King, Sr. was charged after the accidental shooting death of his son, Donell King, Jr.

Police said they responded to a home on E. 94th Street Monday after a 13-year-old ran to a police station, claiming his younger brother had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the 12-year-old boy lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

King, Sr. is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WOIO. All rights reserved.