Cleveland man accused of using Snapchat to make child porn

Federal investigators arrested an Ohio man after he was accused of using social media to produce child pornography.

WOIO reported officials said 33-year-old David Schade used Snapchat to meet juveniles and talk them into engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

David Frattare with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said they executed a search warrant at the man's home where they allegedly found numerous devices with images of child porn.

Schade was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, receiving visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

