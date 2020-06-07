Cleveland man sentenced to six years after posting video of dog fight

A Cleveland man was charged for fighting and baiting animals after a video surfaced of a dog fight that took place at his home.

The Cleveland Banner reported that 21-year-old Matthew Bryan Garman was arrested back in March after posting a video of a dogfight that happened in his home. He has now been sentenced to six years in prison after violating his probation on previous charges of robbery and conspiracy.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said they received a video of the dogfight from a concerned citizen.

In the video, a pit bull that belongs to Garman can be seen on top of a Siberian Husky puppy, pinning it down and biting its neck. The 14-month-old Siberian Husky involved in the dog fight died a few days later.

Steve Crump,10th Judicial District Attorney General, posted the following message on the district’s social media page.

“In Bradley County Criminal Court, the court heard the violation of probation hearing for Matthew Garman," Crump wrote. "The violation was based on the allegation that he caused a dogfight that resulted in the death of a neighbor’s dog. Following the hearing, Judge Andrew Freiberg revoked Garman’s probation today on previous robbery and conspiracy charges and sentenced him to serve six years.”

The nearly 30 second video of the incident turned into police, included a caption that read,"He did good,” in reference to the dog that attacked the other dog.

Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson praised Freiberg's decision to revoke Garman’s probation.

“I am very appreciative of both Detective Rob Wilson in our Criminal Investigations Division and Assistant D.A. Coty Wamp at General Crump’s office for their hard work and commitment to seeing this case through,” Lawson said. “I believe that justice has been served.”

