Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time 'person of the year'

The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time’s youngest “person of the year.”

The media franchise says on its website that Thunberg is being honored for work that transcends backgrounds and borders.

Thunberg was in Madrid on Wednesday to address negotiators at the U.N.'s COP25 climate talks.

Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She has drawn large crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half.

Some have welcomed her activism, including her speeches challenging world leaders to do more to stop global warming. But others have criticized her sometimes combative tone.

Thunberg says she was "a bit surprised" to be named Time's Person of the Year, despite becoming the figurehead of a global youth movement pressing for faster action climate change.

Thunberg told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she wanted to dedicate the award to all young activists. She is now planning to head home from the U.N. climate conference in Madrid to Sweden for some rest during the holidays.

The 16-year-old said she was hopeful that the message being pushed by her and other activists - that governments need to drastically increase their efforts to combat climate change - is finally getting through.

