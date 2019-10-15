Climate change raises risk of more Ebola outbreaks, study finds

A new study suggests climate change could bring Ebola outbreaks to areas previously unaffected by the virus.

The journal Nature Communications published the study Tuesday.

In the study, researchers found that in the next 50 years, the world will see an uptick in how rapidly the deadly virus spreads from animals to humans.

Ebola outbreaks have traditionally been isolated to West and Central Africa, but researchers point to the environmental conditions brought about by climate change, including higher temperatures.

They say higher temperatures and droughts could force more humans into contact with infected animals.

The disease could then spread to European countries and nations including China and the U.S.

