New football coach hired for Clinton High School

Anderson County Schools announced it has hired a new football coach for Clinton High School.

Darell Keith, former head coach at Todd County High School in Kentucky, will serve as Clinton High School's new football coach.

Keith was hired after a month-long search following former coach Randy McKamey resigned in November.

No stranger to the game, Keith played high school football at Pleasant Grove in Alabama and as an inside linebacker for Alabama A&M in college.

