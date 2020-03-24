Clinton City Schools commended during Gov. Bill Lee's press conference

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it appears that many schools in Tennessee will remain closed through April 24 after being asked by Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday.

School systems and educators have scrambled to provide education, food and guidance during this time.

During the governor's press conference on Tuesday, an East Tennessee school system got some recognition for how it has handled continuing to educate its students throughout the outbreak.

Tennessee's Education Commissioner, Dr. Penny Schwinn, took the podium to answer media questions Tuesday afternoon.

Schwinn said that the state had partnered with PBS to offer televised lessons to children, and she commended Clinton City Schools for their education efforts during this difficult time.

"We have districts who are doing some incredible work with producing packets." Schwinn pointed to Clinton City as an "incredible example" of a school that had worked hard to put up materials online and to send packets home with families.

