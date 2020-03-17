Clinton City Schools offer free meals to community kids

Clinton City Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to any school-age children until class is back in session.

Students can go to North Clinton Elementary School over the next few weeks to pick up a free grab-and-go meal for breakfast and lunch. The school will serve breakfast from 8 am until 9:30 pm and being serving lunch at 10 am until 1 pm.

"Don't be embarrassed, we all have had problems before and we all just take it and we don't know what each other's situation is, so just come in and we can talk to you and have a good time with you," said Clinton Schools Cafeteria worker Robin Elliott.

Parents are also welcome to eat at the school for a small fee of $3. The school says even if school closings are extended, they plan to serve meals to kids until they re-open.

