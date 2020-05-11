Clinton High School seniors prepare for graduation during pandemic

High school seniors across the country are preparing for a unique graduation experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After finishing their senior year with virtual classes, Clinton High School students had an unusual last day from outside their high school.

"It's been disappointing honestly," Clinton senior Angel Fields said. "To get it all, like my whole senior year, canceled and cut out completely, it's been a letdown."

Caleb Tipton, principal at Clinton High School, said in what would typically be the students' last week, leading up to graduation practice and the ceremony, students are doing drive-thru style pickups for their caps and gowns.

On Monday, students came to the school and participated in a parade route where they received gifts, picked up their yearbooks, turned in their final check out forms and picked up their caps and gowns.

"Today, we're focusing on the graduating class of 2020," Tipton said. "I'm proud of the way that they've responded to this."

"Clinton High School has done what they can to make it special for us, and I appreciated that," Fields said.

Clinton High School currently plans to hold its commencement ceremony on June 26 at the Clinton High school home football stadium.

