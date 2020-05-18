Clinton family discovers human skull during walk, sparks death investigation

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway after a family discovered a human skull during a walk on Bacon Springs Lane in Clinton.

Deputies responded to the area just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Investigators discovered a corpse just a few feet away from where the skull was found.

According to the Sheriff's Office, evidence at the scene indicated a suicide.

Officials were unable to identify the body and are asking anyone who knows who it may be to contact Detective Sean Flynn or Detective Sergeant Josh Zisman at 865-457-6210.

