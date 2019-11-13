Clinton High School's football coach resigns

"Sometimes change can be a good thing," wrote Clinton High School head coach Randy McKamey in his official resignation letter.

Randy McKamey resigned from his position as head coach of the Clinton High School on Wednesday, November 13.

"I love Clinton...the football program, the school, and the community. It is where I came from and I want the best for it. It is with much consideration that I feel the need to resign from the head football coaching position...These decisions are never easy as I experienced when leaving Grace Christian Academy four years ago...however sometimes change can be a good thing," McKamey continued.

McKamey said that the program has seen "wonderful capital improvements, academic benefits within the team, positive fundraising and great community support. Unfortunately, the wins did not come along with the other positives."

"I realize that for the benefit of the future of Clinton football, the administration deserves the most time possible to fill my position with a new coach and being a new chapter," he added.

McKamey had three seasons with the Dragons and spent 10 with Grace Christian.

Neither the school nor McKamey indicated what would be next in his career or who would take the head coach position in his place.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.