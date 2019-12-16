Clinton man charged with rape of a child

Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a Clinton man is facing charges of rape of a child.

Royce Scott Earley, 42, was arrested Sunday night after the victim alerted authorities.

Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker, praised the work by Detective Darrell Slater. “Anderson County is safer today because of the excellent work by Detective Slater. I want to thank the victim and witness in this case for their courage and bravery” Barker stated.

Early was taken into custody and is being held on a $390,000 bond at the Anderson County Detention Facility. The arrest report shows three separate charges.

