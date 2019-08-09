Clinton nurse practitioner indicted on prescription drug charges

According to the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation, a Clinton nurse practitioner has been arrested on drug charges.

Tonia Renee Suttles has been the subject of a TBI investigation since they received a report from Knoxville police in February of 2017.

The investigation revealed that Sutton was allegedly using her position as a nurse practitioner at two medical practices in East Tennessee fraudulently to obtain prescription drugs.

The Anderson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Suttles with eight counts of Prescription Drug Fraud.

Suttles was booked into the Anderson County Jail Thursday on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.