Lawmakers say cloth masks being ordered 'for all Tennesseans'

Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said Tennessee plans to order millions of cloth masks to distribute to residents as the state prepares to reopen its economy.

McWhorter, head of Gov. Bill Lee's COVID-19 Unified Command, revealed the plan during a conference call with members of the Tennessee General Assembly on Wednesday, WTVF reported.

"As you will imagine, wearing a mask will be encouraged, and we want to make sure all Tennesseans will have access to ones that can be washable and wearable and safe to use," McWhorter said.

McWhorter told lawmakers the plan is still very much in the development stage and his team is working "to secure and procure masks for all Tennesseeans."

Officials are in the process of ordering five million cloth masks to be given away.

