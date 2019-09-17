Clothing company under fire after releasing school shooting hoodies

A clothing company is under fire after displaying hooded sweatshirts that appear to have bullet holes in them and display the name of various school shooting locations.

The company bstroy.us posted photos on its Instagram page of models wearing the sweatshirts.

The sweatshirts have small holes in them and the names of school shooting locations like Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, Columbine and Stoneman Douglas.

The Instagram posts have hundreds of comments criticizing the company, saying they are profiting off tragic events.

