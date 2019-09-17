Clydesdale horses offer therapeutic riding

The Clydesdale pair of horses named Buzz and Woody did not meet all the specifications to march in parades with the famous Clydesdales from St. Louis.

So, the horses ended up in East Tennessee. The pair were eventually donated to Shining Light Equestrian, where they are favorites for therapeutic riding.

"Before they were donated to us our weight limit was only 220," the organization's founder, Sara McGinniss said.

Now a nonprofit, Shining LIght Equestrian is working to clear all of the areas it needs at its new location in Powell and eventually build barn structures.

McGinniss and volunteers coordinate the Clydesdales and other horses for riding that can help children or adults with special needs.

Although Buzz and Woody are short of the 18 hands tall they need to be to make the official team of parade horses, their size is impressive to teenager Alyssa Geoffrion. She giggles when talking about them before her riding lesson. Then she takes one of the horses through his paces in an outdoor arena. Riding helped Alyssa work through socialization and behavior challenges.

Her mother, Kristen said, "It used to be where she could hardly go to school. And now she goes with no problems and looks forward to every day."

The Clydesdales are also a benefit to veteran Jason Northern as he manages his PTSD. Northern does therapeutic riding and volunteers to help care for the horses. "The horses have this incredible sense about them," said Northern. "They know when you're having a bad day."

Shining Light Equestrian needs help improving the acreage at is new Powell location and can always use donations of cash or supplies like feed and hay.

