Coach Pruitt addresses Jeremy Banks arrest video

Coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed the arrest of linebacker Jeremy Banks and body cam footage released Monday during an SEC teleconference.

Wednesday afternoon Coach Pruitt was asked about Banks' availability for the game against Georgia on Saturday.

"As I said in the statement, Jeremy's comments were unacceptable. We have addressed that. It's being handled internally," Pruitt said.

Pruitt said he respected the way the officer did his job but mentioned there was some confusion during the 3:30 a.m. phone call between the coach and police.

The bodycam footage shows Pruitt mentioning former schools he worked for and how they handle similar situations. Pruitt was asked if his comments meant that the players at other schools were taken care of and was that the expectation he had with Banks.

"No, absolutely not. No place where I have worked has someone been cut an issue. I was unaware the warrant was issued five weeks earlier," Pruitt said. "That's something we have to improve on with our staff in our program so no one is caught off guard with things like that."

Pruitt would not answer whether or not he was aware of the video before the Florida game.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.