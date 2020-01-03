Coach Pruitt celebrates bowl win with son during trophy presentation

Coach Jeremy Pruitt put on his dad hat and multi-tasked after the Vols win in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday night.

Pruitt held his son as he accepted the bowl trophy during the post-game celebration.

Pruitt praised the resiliency of the team during a tough season.

"If you look at our team over the last six games, every game we've created some adversity," Pruitt said. "The one thing about this group of guys is they've never quit, you obviously see our fans never quit."

The Vols

"Everybody in the country had given up on this group of guys, but the fans out here didn't and these guys believed in what they were doing," Pruitt said.

When asked what went into the decision to making the onside kick, Pruitt said, "we were down a score," and said the team practiced the play every week.

The Vols' hard-fought fourth quarter paid off, and the Volunteers won the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Indiana 23-22.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.