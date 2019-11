SEC Coach on Saturday, preacher on Sunday?

The coach gave his sermon at First Baptist Concord in Knoxville. / Source: (WVLT)

Coach Rick Barnes spoke to the First Baptist Concord congregation in Knoxville.

The coach talked about his career but also explained how he was "living for the wrong reasons" as a young coach in the field.

He spoke about his relationship with God and religion Sunday, Nov.17.

