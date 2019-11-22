Coach remembers young life lost a dozen years ago

Assistant Coach Tony Lerulli keeps busy helping train the offense line for Carson-Newman University. He is proud that the team is on its way to start competing in the NCAA playoffs. Yet, during a busy week, Lerulli still took time for a ritual that he's kept for several years.

Late on the night of November 19, Lerulli laid flowers at the crash site in Maryville where his former assistant coach at Maryville College lost his life in an auto accident in 2007.

Lerulli described the late Cody Bowers as "a good rising coach in the profession," at the time of his death. "As a coach you always feel responsible for your players. As a head coach you feel responsible for your coaches as well."

The coach said he promised Bowers' parents that he would keep his memory alive. "The promise I made to his parents is I would always, in a way, look after Cody."

