Coach's son in complete remission after cancer diagnosis

Campbell County football coach Justin Price and his family got great news this Thanksgiving eve. Price's son, Jack, is in complete remission following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Just before the start of high school football season, Price's then-five-month-old son was diagnosed with leukemia.

On Wednesday, one day before Thanksgiving, the Price family said they got the report back from Johns Hopkins and little Jack is in complete remission.

Jack's diagnosis brought an outpouring of support from Campbell County, but also from others, like VFL Tony White.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.