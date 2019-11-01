Coal Creek Miners Museum hosts celebration, tour

To honor miners who worked in Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, the Coal Creek Miners Museum is hosting a celebration on Saturday, November 2.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and features a chili/soup dinner, live music, a silent auction, scrip vendors and door prizes.

At 6 p.m., they will host a program to honor miners. Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased at the Coal Creek Miners Museum or at the event.

Besides the celebration and program, guides will be hosting free tours of the historical sites in Coal Creek and historians will be on hand to discuss the historical events surrounding Cocl Creek.

The tours are from noon to 3 p.m. and leave from the museum.

For more information, call 865-340-3296 or go here.

