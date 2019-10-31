Coalfield edges Oneida in Rivalry Thursday finale

The Coalfield Yellow Jackets entertained the rival Oneida Indians in the final Rivalry Thursday game of the 2019 high school football season.

The Jackets would jump out to a 16-0 lead on a cold night in Coalfield, but the visiting Indians would chip away at that lead and pull to within two points at 16-14 heading into the 4th quarter.

Oneida would have a shot moving into Coalfield territory in the final period, but a costly fumble would turn the ball back over to the home team. Then a Coalfield interception returned for a touchdown would give the Jackets an 8 point lead with a little over a minute to play. Oneida would have one more shot and aided by pass interference call and a late hit would move down inside the Coalfield 5 yard line, but a late sack would run out the clock.

Coalfield gets the 22-14 win improving to 7-3 on the season and 5-2 in region play. Up next, post season play for both teams. Be sure to check out the final Varsity All Access report Friday night which will include our game of the week, Powell at South-Doyle.