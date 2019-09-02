‘Numerous fatalities’ in Calif. boat fire; Coast Guard responding

Firefighters say there were some deaths in a fire on a boat carrying dozens of people off the coast of Southern California.

The Coast Guard launched several rescue attempts to get people off the vessel and to safety after a vessel caught fire off of the Southern California coast on Monday. (Source: OnScene TV/CNN)

The U.S. Coast Guard and firefighters responded early Monday to a fire on a dive boat near Santa Cruz Island.

The Daily Beast quoted Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department as saying that there were deaths. But McGrath said he could not give a number because the Coast Guard was still searching the water.

He said that five people had been rescued, one with a moderate injury. He said 34 people were still unaccounted for.

The Coast Guard in Los Angeles said earlier that more than 30 people were "in distress" aboard the boat.

Ventura County public information officer Bill Nash told CNN that there are “numerous fatalities,” but officials do not have an exact number of deaths.

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.