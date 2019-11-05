Knoxville woman talks about impact of Coats for the Cold

A special program in Knoxville gets coats to people who need them. One Knoxville woman has been on both ends of Coats for the Cold.

"One of the first things that I needed to get used to was climate," said Almaz Gemechu who is originally from Ethiopia.

She and her kids came to the U.S. as political refugees 18 years ago.

"I come from a very warm climate," Gemechu explained, "Even though it doesn't get that cold in East Tennessee, it's still very cold."

She, like others, came with the clothes on her back and had a small budget.

"Refugees come with very little resources," she said.

She got a coat through Coats for the Cold. It kept her warm, she said, but it was the community that she didn't forget.

"It is also a wonderful way to meet and greet people. And begin relationships with them," she said.

These days, Gemechu pays it forward by traveling to Knoxville's international communities, hoping to keep them warm.

"Winter coats, in particular, are almost lifesaving for refugees," she said.

You can drop off a spare coat at any KARM store or Prestige Cleaners locations until Saturday, November 9th.

If you need a gently used coat, it'll be distributed beginning November 11th.

