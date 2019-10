KARM's annual coat drive is kicking off and organizers are asking for donations.

The Coats for the Cold is an annual drive to collect coats for people in need in East Tennessee.

Anyone with a coat to spare can drop them off at any KARM store or Prestige Cleaners location from Oct. 14 through Nov. 9.

Coats will be distributed beginning Nov. 11. Learn more about it here.

