Coca-Cola Energy coming to the U.S. in 2020

Coca-Cola is introducing a new product to Americans. The company announced Tuesday, Coca-Cola energy will hit shelves in 2020.

The new product will be the first energy drink from the Coca-Cola brand. Coca-Cola energy will come in four varieties -- Coca-Cola Energy, Coca-Cola Energy Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Energy Cherry and Coca-Cola Energy Cherry Zero Sugar.

The energy drink is already available international, but the cherry flavor is new.

Over the past two years, Coca-Cola has released many new flavors including Twisted Magon and Orange Vanilla in an attempt to keep the brand fresh.

Coca-Cola Energy has 114 mg of caffeine in each 12-ounce serving, which is nearly four times the caffeine in a regular can of Coca-Cola.

The drink will be available mid-January 2020.

