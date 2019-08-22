Cocaine found in banana shipments sent to Wash. grocery stores

Authorities found bricks of cocaine in shipments of bananas sent to three grocery stores in Washington state.

The shipments ended up at Safeway stores in Woodinville, Bellingham and Federal Way on Sunday.

Workers at one of the stores were just doing their jobs, stocking the fruit in the produce section, when they noticed something was off. They notified police when they found the bricks of cocaine.

Exactly where the cocaine came from is still a mystery.

“We do know it was all shipped from a central warehouse, but we don't know where it originated yet, so that's a work in progress," said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office values the cocaine at more than $1 million.

