Cocke Co. home bulldozed after complaints of drug, criminal activity

Deputies with the Cocke County Sheriffs Office said a home was bulldozed after complaints repeated complaints of drug and criminal activity.

Officials met with Eric and Tammy Bryant who had concerns with a home on the 300 block of Epley road. The CCSO had conducted a complaint background at the home after deputies responded to various calls and made several arrests there over the years.

The Bryant family purchased the home and made the decision to bulldoze it.

CCSO officials said they are willing to work with property owners to clean up their communities.

"It is a joint effort between the community and the Sheriff's Office to clean up the streets and beautify the community," CCSO officials said.

Property owners that have experienced issues and would like to work with the Sheriff's Office to stop criminal activity are encouraged to call the office at 423-623-6004 and ask for Sheriff Armando Fontes and Chief Deputy Derrick Woods.

