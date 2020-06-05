Cocke County authorities searching for missing woman

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in the search for a missing woman.

Investigators said 68-year-old Edith Hunt was last seen June 4 leaving a funeral on Green Hill Road in a blue Chevy Tracker with a TN disabled license plate of 7628DD8. The sheriff's office described her as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs 115 pounds.

The sheriff's office said Ms. Hunt has a known medical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 423-623-3064.

