A Cocke County couple has been indicted on arson charges, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said Gary and Geraldine Ridens are accused of starting a fire at Brandywine Creek Restaurant in Newport in January 2017. According to the TBI, the couple owns the restaurant.

The Ridens' were booked into the Cocke County Jail on charges of Attempted Arson and Reckless Endangerment.